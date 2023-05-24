Barclays Increases Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target to $920.00

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $820.00 to $920.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $655.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $810.86.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Price Performance

FICO opened at $760.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $712.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $658.22. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.68 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac has a 1 year low of $371.52 and a 1 year high of $794.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total transaction of $988,353.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,972,322.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.