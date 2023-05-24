Barclays Increases Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target to $920.00

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $820.00 to $920.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.02% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $655.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $810.86.
Fair Isaac Price Performance
FICO opened at $760.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $712.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $658.22. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.68 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac has a 1 year low of $371.52 and a 1 year high of $794.02.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fair Isaac
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Fair Isaac Company Profile
Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.
