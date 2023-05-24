Barclays Initiates Coverage on Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA)

Research analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ORA. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Ormat Technologies from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ormat Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.86.

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock opened at $84.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.33 and its 200-day moving average is $87.98. Ormat Technologies has a one year low of $67.28 and a one year high of $101.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $185.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ormat Technologies will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,986,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $602,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,839 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,016,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,697,465 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,321,000 after purchasing an additional 524,366 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 560.2% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 562,187 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $118,537,000 after purchasing an additional 477,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,566,912 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $136,253,000 after purchasing an additional 361,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

