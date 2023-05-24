Barclays Raises Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Price Target to C$39.00

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GWLIF. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Great-West Lifeco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Great-West Lifeco Trading Down 0.9 %

GWLIF stock opened at $29.19 on Monday. Great-West Lifeco has a 1-year low of $19.97 and a 1-year high of $29.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.65.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance, health insurance, retirement services, investment management and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Europe, and Lifeco Corporate. The Canada segment provides individual & group life insurance through the Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.