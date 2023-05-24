Barclays Trims Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Target Price to $35.00

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Catalent from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Catalent from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered Catalent from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Catalent in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Catalent from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.55.

Catalent Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:CTLT opened at $38.13 on Friday. Catalent has a 12-month low of $31.45 and a 12-month high of $115.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.02.

Insider Transactions at Catalent

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $72,097.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,682.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $72,097.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,682.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at $283,005.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Catalent by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,994,000 after purchasing an additional 178,443 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Catalent by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,086,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,016,000 after purchasing an additional 792,923 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Catalent by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,169,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212,040 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Catalent by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,842,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,695,000 after acquiring an additional 67,054 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Further Reading

