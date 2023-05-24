Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,201,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,163,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,383,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 34.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,830,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,321,000 after acquiring an additional 726,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,899,000. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bath & Body Works Stock Performance
Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $38.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.56. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.70. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $49.55.
Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.45.
Insider Buying and Selling at Bath & Body Works
In other Bath & Body Works news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $62,221.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,487,146.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Bath & Body Works Company Profile
Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.
