Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) PT Raised to GBX 760

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Barclays from GBX 755 ($9.39) to GBX 760 ($9.45) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 875 ($10.88) to GBX 825 ($10.26) in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 835 ($10.39) to GBX 850 ($10.57) in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 793 ($9.86) to GBX 921 ($11.46) in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Beazley from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 875 ($10.88) to GBX 880 ($10.95) in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $796.00.

Beazley Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BZLYF opened at $7.74 on Monday. Beazley has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $8.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.60.

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley Plc acts as an insurer which transacts primarily in commercial lines of business through its subsidiaries and through Lloyd’s syndicates. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Political, Accident & Contingency, Property, Reinsurance, and Specialty Lines. The Marine segment underwrites a broad spectrum of marine classes including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks.

