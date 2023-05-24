Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Receives $276.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $276.60.

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $246.48 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $269.06. The stock has a market cap of $70.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $251.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 68.29%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

