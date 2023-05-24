Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Sell” by Brokerages

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.22.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BIG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Big Lots from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Big Lots in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Big Lots Price Performance

NYSE BIG opened at $7.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.21. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The company has a market cap of $223.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.93.

Big Lots Announces Dividend

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.41. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Big Lots will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.60%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the first quarter worth $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 32.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment. The Discount Retailing segment includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A.

