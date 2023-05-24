BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) Director Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc Sells 148,229 Shares

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) Director Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc sold 148,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $358,714.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,788,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,008,310.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

On Wednesday, May 17th, Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc sold 1,252,677 shares of BigBear.ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $3,044,005.11.

On Monday, May 15th, Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc sold 1,939,414 shares of BigBear.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $4,809,746.72.

On Friday, May 12th, Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc sold 618,067 shares of BigBear.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $1,501,902.81.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc sold 1,604,426 shares of BigBear.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $4,267,773.16.

BigBear.ai Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BBAI opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $348.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 3.81. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $7.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai ( NYSE:BBAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.12). BigBear.ai had a negative return on equity of 4,639.70% and a negative net margin of 80.28%. The business had revenue of $42.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Client First Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in BigBear.ai by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in BigBear.ai during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About BigBear.ai

(Get Rating)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.