Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Trading Up 5.1%

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.83 and last traded at $14.82. Approximately 56,131 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 888,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Biohaven from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biohaven currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.39.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.12.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Biohaven by 19.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Biohaven by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Biohaven by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biohaven by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Biohaven by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

