Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Trading Up 5.1%

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.83 and last traded at $14.82. Approximately 56,131 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 888,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.10.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Biohaven from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biohaven currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.39.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.12.
Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.
