BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) dropped 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.45 and last traded at $31.45. Approximately 56,689 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 320,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.34.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BJRI shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Monday, April 17th. CL King raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stephens increased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.98 million, a P/E ratio of 118.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.53.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $29,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,129 shares in the company, valued at $190,489.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $37,978.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,969.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $29,526.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,489.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 94.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

