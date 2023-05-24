Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $5,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Hubbell by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 25.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 560 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total transaction of $152,969.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Price Performance

HUBB opened at $275.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.99. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $170.21 and a 1 year high of $286.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 27.72%. Hubbell’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.33.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

