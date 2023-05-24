Blair William & Co. IL Has $228.43 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,589,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,999 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.0% of Blair William & Co. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $228,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in Alphabet by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after acquiring an additional 44,278 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1,926.9% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 17,631 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,617,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $122.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.68 and a 200-day moving average of $98.80. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $126.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $57,425.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and sold 665,462 shares worth $29,332,239. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

