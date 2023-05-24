Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,394 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $4,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,003.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $83.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.26. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.02 and a twelve month high of $135.17.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -39.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on IFF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $170,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

