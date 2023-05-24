Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Boot Barn in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz anticipates that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Boot Barn’s current full-year earnings is $4.92 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s FY2024 earnings at $5.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.34 EPS.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $425.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.00 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $93.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.40.

Shares of BOOT opened at $66.83 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.35. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $88.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boot Barn

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the third quarter worth approximately $2,074,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Boot Barn by 2.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,949,000 after buying an additional 25,155 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the third quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Boot Barn by 238.8% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

