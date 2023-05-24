Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Stock Position Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.13% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $17,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 44.6% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 71,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 22,119 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 928,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,745,000 after buying an additional 109,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $2,764,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,926. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 0.4 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $93.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.08. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $79.85 and a 1 year high of $112.55.

BAH has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.63.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

See Also

