Bradley A. James Sells 1,500 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Stock

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) VP Bradley A. James sold 1,500 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $134,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,706.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Exponent stock opened at $90.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01 and a beta of 0.64. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.97 and a 1-year high of $112.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.45.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $140.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.17 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 30.86% and a net margin of 19.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 53.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exponent in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Exponent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPO. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Exponent by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exponent in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Exponent in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Exponent by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Exponent by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health segments. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment includes technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

