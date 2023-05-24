Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,239 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $63,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $785,273,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8,568.8% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,630,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588,251 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 17,222.9% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,223,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,247,000 after buying an additional 3,204,658 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,340,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,078,885,000 after buying an additional 2,815,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 64.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,501,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,378 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ opened at $156.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $407.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $183.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.83 and a 200-day moving average of $166.00.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 99.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

