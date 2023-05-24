Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $5.63 Million Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,579 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $5,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 20,650.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 20,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $77.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.01 and a 200-day moving average of $76.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $59.03 and a 12 month high of $81.63.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $944.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.33 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 10.33%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.64.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.