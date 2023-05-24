Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $6.44 Million Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,953 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $6,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SEE. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 11,160 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 980,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,636,000 after purchasing an additional 34,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Shares of SEE opened at $42.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.77. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $41.15 and a 12-month high of $64.07.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 196.19%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 28.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SEE. Morgan Stanley cut Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sealed Air from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sealed Air from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.27.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

