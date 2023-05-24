Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 6,531 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,531 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $5,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth $390,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at $436,000. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 0.7 %

KNX opened at $55.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $64.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.15.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.10). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.59%.

Insider Transactions at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 64,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $3,629,626.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,700 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $96,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,082.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 64,139 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $3,629,626.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,139 shares of company stock worth $3,799,422. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.35.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

