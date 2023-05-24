BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

NYSE LND opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.49 million, a PE ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.12.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the first quarter worth $46,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the third quarter worth $63,000. Sentinus LLC bought a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the first quarter worth $67,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096 shares during the period.

BrasilAgro Cia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas focuses on the acquisition, development and exploration of agricultural properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton and Other. The Real Estate segment presents the P&L from operations carried out in the Company’s subsidiaries.

