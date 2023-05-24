BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Price Performance
NYSE LND opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.49 million, a PE ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.12.
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Company Profile
BrasilAgro Cia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas focuses on the acquisition, development and exploration of agricultural properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton and Other. The Real Estate segment presents the P&L from operations carried out in the Company’s subsidiaries.
