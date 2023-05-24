BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BRF from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BRF from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of BRF from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.95.

Shares of BRF stock opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.19. BRF has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $3.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.49.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning purchased a new position in BRF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BRF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BRF by 1,050.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18,043 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of BRF by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.24% of the company’s stock.

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

