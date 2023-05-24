Brian D. Brunner Buys 1,000 Shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Stock

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) Director Brian D. Brunner purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.99 per share, for a total transaction of $16,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,801.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of CVLY stock opened at $17.77 on Wednesday. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $25.95. The stock has a market cap of $170.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.40 and its 200-day moving average is $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.54 million for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 22.12%.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Codorus Valley Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 12,591.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 70.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1,690.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.14% of the company’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

