Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Broadway Financial stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. Broadway Financial has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average is $1.06. The stock has a market cap of $67.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadway Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 22.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 168,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 31,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 94.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 37,896 shares during the period. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadway Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the public through its subsidiary. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.