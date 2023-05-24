Brokerages Set BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP) PT at GBX 2,470

Shares of BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,470 ($30.72).

BHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,550 ($31.72) price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup started coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 2,400 ($29.85) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($34.83) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,550 ($31.72) to GBX 2,370 ($29.48) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Shares of LON BHP opened at GBX 2,266.50 ($28.19) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,397.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,541.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.37. BHP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,998.60 ($24.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,880.50 ($35.83). The company has a market cap of £114.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 801.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.80.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

