Brokerages Set Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) PT at $30.89

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.89.

EDR has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Endeavor Group Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE EDR opened at $22.38 on Friday. Endeavor Group has a 12 month low of $18.58 and a 12 month high of $26.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of -34.97, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that Endeavor Group will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Endeavor Group news, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 15,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $355,248.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 28,317 shares in the company, valued at $628,920.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 4,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $97,122.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,773 shares in the company, valued at $861,923.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 15,995 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $355,248.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 28,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,920.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 369,006 shares of company stock worth $9,040,467 in the last 90 days. 84.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDR. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 9,034 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Endeavor Group by 2,528.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 21,570 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Endeavor Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,031,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,123,000 after buying an additional 70,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Endeavor Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,512,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,156,000 after buying an additional 233,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavor Group

(Get Rating)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.