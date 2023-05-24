Brokerages Set TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) PT at $113.91

Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.91.

SNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on TD SYNNEX from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $89.87 on Friday. TD SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $78.86 and a twelve month high of $111.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.76.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.08. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 billion. As a group, analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

In related news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total value of $154,535.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,554.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other TD SYNNEX news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total transaction of $154,535.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,554.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $777,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,860,206.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,998 shares of company stock valued at $3,439,588. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 79.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 3.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 272,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,523 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 15.4% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 338,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,507,000 after acquiring an additional 45,159 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 16.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

Recommended Stories

