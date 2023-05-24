Brokerages Set Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) PT at C$54.29

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$54.29.

Several research firms recently commented on TSU. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Cormark reduced their price target on Trisura Group from C$56.50 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Trisura Group from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Trisura Group Stock Performance

TSE TSU opened at C$34.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.92 and a beta of 0.86. Trisura Group has a 1-year low of C$29.56 and a 1-year high of C$47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.95, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$38.64.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group ( TSE:TSU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$149.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$134.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Trisura Group will post 2.4267387 EPS for the current year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

