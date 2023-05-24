BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

BSQUARE Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSQR opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.15. The firm has a market cap of $23.18 million, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.27. BSQUARE has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $1.50.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.96 million during the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 8.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BSQUARE

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BSQUARE stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BSQUARE Co. ( NASDAQ:BSQR Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,469 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of BSQUARE as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.

