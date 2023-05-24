BW LPG (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Pareto Securities

BW LPG (OTCMKTS:BWLLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

BW LPG Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BWLLY opened at $8.66 on Monday. BW LPG has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $9.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average of $7.68.

BW LPG Company Profile

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in shipowning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs) and Product Services. It is involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies.

