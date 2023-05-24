Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Cabot has increased its dividend by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Cabot has a payout ratio of 22.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cabot to earn $6.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.

Cabot Stock Performance

CBT stock opened at $71.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.03. Cabot has a fifty-two week low of $59.65 and a fifty-two week high of $83.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.33. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cabot will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBT shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cabot in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Cabot from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cabot from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cabot in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabot

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Cabot by 176.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cabot in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Cabot by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Cabot during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot

(Get Rating)

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

