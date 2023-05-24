Caissa Capital Management Ltd. Buys 13,121 Shares of Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Stock

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) major shareholder Caissa Capital Management Ltd. purchased 13,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.29 per share, with a total value of $43,168.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,360,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,475,058. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Caissa Capital Management Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Avalo Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, May 22nd, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. purchased 7,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.34 per share, with a total value of $23,380.00.

On Monday, May 15th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. bought 1,715 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $4,373.25.

On Friday, May 12th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. bought 2,285 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $5,598.25.

On Monday, May 8th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. bought 5,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.62 per share, with a total value of $13,100.00.

On Thursday, May 4th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. purchased 15,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $41,850.00.

On Wednesday, April 26th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. acquired 425 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $1,262.25.

On Monday, April 24th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. purchased 12,500 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $38,250.00.

On Thursday, April 20th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. purchased 5,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $15,400.00.

On Monday, April 17th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. purchased 15,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $44,400.00.

On Monday, April 10th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. purchased 31,329 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $71,430.12.

Avalo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AVTX opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average is $3.78. Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalo Therapeutics

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Avalo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Avalo Therapeutics by 23.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 124,769 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $433,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 819.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 327,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the treatment of immune dysregulation by developing therapies that target the LIGHT-signaling network. It also focuses on reducing LIGHT levels which can moderate immune dysregulation in many acute and chronic inflammatory disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avalo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.