Caissa Capital Management Ltd. Buys 13,121 Shares of Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Stock

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) major shareholder Caissa Capital Management Ltd. purchased 13,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.29 per share, with a total value of $43,168.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,360,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,475,058. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Caissa Capital Management Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 22nd, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. purchased 7,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.34 per share, with a total value of $23,380.00.
- On Monday, May 15th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. bought 1,715 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $4,373.25.
- On Friday, May 12th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. bought 2,285 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $5,598.25.
- On Monday, May 8th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. bought 5,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.62 per share, with a total value of $13,100.00.
- On Thursday, May 4th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. purchased 15,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $41,850.00.
- On Wednesday, April 26th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. acquired 425 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $1,262.25.
- On Monday, April 24th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. purchased 12,500 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $38,250.00.
- On Thursday, April 20th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. purchased 5,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $15,400.00.
- On Monday, April 17th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. purchased 15,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $44,400.00.
- On Monday, April 10th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. purchased 31,329 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $71,430.12.
Avalo Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of AVTX opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average is $3.78. Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.62.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalo Therapeutics
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Avalo Therapeutics by 23.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 124,769 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $433,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 819.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 327,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.
Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile
Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the treatment of immune dysregulation by developing therapies that target the LIGHT-signaling network. It also focuses on reducing LIGHT levels which can moderate immune dysregulation in many acute and chronic inflammatory disorders.
Featured Articles
