Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Stock Price Down 3%

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) was down 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.80 and last traded at $27.95. Approximately 31,128 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 98,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.80.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAMT. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Camtek in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Camtek from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on Camtek from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.
The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average is $25.62. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Camtek Ltd. engages in the development and manufacturing of inspection and metrology equipment for the semiconductor industry. It offers services to the semiconductor market segments, including Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, Power, RF and MEMS, serving the industry’s global IDMs, OSATs, and foundries.
