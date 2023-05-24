Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,624,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 493,697 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.24% of Canadian National Railway worth $193,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Argus dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.22.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 1.9 %

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Shares of CNI stock opened at $115.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.79 and a 1 year high of $129.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.5835 per share. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.98%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.