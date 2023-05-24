Canopy Growth (CGC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th.
Canopy Growth Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CGC opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. Canopy Growth has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $5.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Canopy Growth from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. CIBC cut their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.30 to $3.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.39.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canopy Growth
About Canopy Growth
Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canopy Growth (CGC)
- Will Fed Rate-Hike Pause Lead To Small-Cap Outperformance?
- The Market Has Taken To GE’s Transformation, Should You?
- Airline ETFs: What They Are and How to Invest
- Williams-Sonoma Is The Retail Value Play, Here’s Why
- Ladder Corporation: Climbing Higher And Paying 9% Yield
Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.