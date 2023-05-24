Canopy Growth (CGC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th.

Canopy Growth Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. Canopy Growth has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $5.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Canopy Growth from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. CIBC cut their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.30 to $3.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canopy Growth

About Canopy Growth

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Canopy Growth by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 14.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 53.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares during the period. 15.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

