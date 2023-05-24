Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.68.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CGC shares. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Canopy Growth from $3.30 to $3.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,885,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,963,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,595 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,233,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,358 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,913,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 297,240 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,874,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.73. Canopy Growth has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $5.61.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

