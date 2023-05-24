Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Receives $114.78 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.78.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 2.7 %

COF opened at $102.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.98. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $128.95. The stock has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by ($1.49). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.55%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

