Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.45.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

CCL opened at $11.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.22. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $14.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 32.68% and a negative return on equity of 57.75%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.65) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 189,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at about $3,052,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.