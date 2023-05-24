Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stake Reduced by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 324,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,820,000 after acquiring an additional 14,299 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 473,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,396,000 after buying an additional 159,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.94.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $212.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.61 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

