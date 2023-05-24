Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($2.20)-($2.15) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($1.56). The company issued revenue guidance of $340-345 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $358.29 million. Children’s Place also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.00-1.50 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PLCE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Children’s Place from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Children’s Place in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Children’s Place from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.00.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Children’s Place Price Performance

Shares of PLCE opened at $23.76 on Wednesday. Children’s Place has a 12 month low of $22.09 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.18) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $456.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.34 million. Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Children’s Place will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 426.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Children’s Place by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Children’s Place by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 19,761 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 54.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Children’s Place by 8.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Children’s Place Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Children’s Place, Inc engages in the provision of apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. The firm also designs contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. It operates through The Children’s Place U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.