CI Investments Inc. Sells 218 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUBB. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth $665,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 311.2% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at $354,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Hubbell by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 10,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverGlades Family Offices LLC bought a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at $399,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:HUBB opened at $275.79 on Wednesday. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $170.21 and a fifty-two week high of $286.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.99.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $1.15. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 560 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total transaction of $152,969.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.33.

Hubbell Profile

(Get Rating)

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

