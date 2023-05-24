Cim LLC Acquires 250 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $48,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $156.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $407.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $183.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.58%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.