Cim LLC Acquires 250 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $48,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.
JNJ opened at $156.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $407.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $183.35.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.58%.
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
