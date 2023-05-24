Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.17.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CINF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $117.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $102.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 855.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.61. Cincinnati Financial has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $130.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.65.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,500.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $2,054,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,577,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cincinnati Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 68.5% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 265.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

