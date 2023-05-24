Citigroup Downgrades Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) to Neutral

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.40 to $5.90 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Niu Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ NIU opened at $4.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $338.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.88 and a beta of 0.53. Niu Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Niu Technologies

About Niu Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Niu Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $4,304,000. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in Niu Technologies in the first quarter worth $3,273,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Niu Technologies by 3,315.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 605,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 587,702 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Niu Technologies by 52.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 969,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,362,000 after purchasing an additional 332,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Niu Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,567,000. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. Its product portfolio includes electric scooters and motorcycles, electric kick-scooters, and e-bikes. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

