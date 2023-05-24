Citigroup Downgrades Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) to Neutral

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Bank of America downgraded Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.40 to $5.90 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.
Niu Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ NIU opened at $4.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $338.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.88 and a beta of 0.53. Niu Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.30.
Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. Its product portfolio includes electric scooters and motorcycles, electric kick-scooters, and e-bikes. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
