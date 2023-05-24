Citigroup Raises StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Price Target to $17.00

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on STNE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

Get StoneCo alerts:

StoneCo Stock Down 3.8 %

STNE stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. StoneCo has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $14.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,327.00, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StoneCo

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $514.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.41 million. Research analysts predict that StoneCo will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 286.6% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 154,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 114,532 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 150,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 45,475 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 408.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,135,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.