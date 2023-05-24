Clearbridge Investments LLC Cuts Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 445,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,118 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $56,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on ZBH. UBS Group started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.67.

ZBH opened at $130.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.90, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.73 and a 200-day moving average of $126.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.89. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.39 and a 1-year high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.86%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Featured Articles

