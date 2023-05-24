Clearbridge Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 352.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 965,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 751,976 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.61% of Bio-Techne worth $80,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,487,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,274,520,000 after purchasing an additional 27,397 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,326,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,228,662,000 after buying an additional 38,664 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 355.7% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,147,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,900,000 after buying an additional 2,457,182 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 338.8% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 2,678,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,008,000 after buying an additional 2,068,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 269.2% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,927,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TECH. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.45.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

NASDAQ TECH opened at $83.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 4.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.26. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.33.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $294.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

See Also

