Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $65.42 Million Stock Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,359,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 819,697 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.12% of Relx worth $65,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Relx by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Relx by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Relx by 71.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $30.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.91. Relx Plc has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

RELX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut Relx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,800 ($34.83) to GBX 2,860 ($35.57) in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Relx from GBX 2,840 ($35.32) to GBX 3,100 ($38.56) in a report on Friday, April 14th.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

