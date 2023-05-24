Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $68.04 Million Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,177,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,172,246 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.30% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $68,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WBD. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,838,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $12,294,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $11.69 on Wednesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $18.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.45. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.03 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WBD has been the topic of a number of research reports. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

